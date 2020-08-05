Photos: New 'Story Walk' installed at the Woodward Memorial Library

In the age of social distancing, Woodward Memorial Library has created a "story walk" leading up to the steps of the library.

Director Betsy Halvorsen said a new story is posted on signs along the walk every Friday and new stories will be posted through Aug. 21.

The stories are pages from picture books mounted on lawn signs and are designed to encourage children to continue with their summer reading.

Several libraries in the Nioga system are participating in the program.

As long as I was at the library on a beautiful day, I took a picture of the bust of Lemuel M. Wiles, a highly regarded artist of the 19th century who was director of the art school at Ingham University. Ingham was an all-women university in Le Roy. The bust was created in 1922 by sculpture Chester Beach.