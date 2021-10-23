Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 23, 2021 - 1:11pm

Photos: Officers collection unused prescriptions for Drug Take Back Day

posted by Howard B. Owens in drug take-back day, batavia, news.

img_5472.jpg

Drug Take-Back Day continues until 2 p.m. in the Alva Place parking lot in Batavia. You can turn in your unused or expired medications for safe disposal to help prevent prescription drug abuse, accidental poisoning, and protect the environment.

There are also locations at the Pembroke Town Hall and the Le Roy Police Department.

Photo: Officer Stephen Quider, K-9 Batu, and Detective Jason Ivison.

Calendar

October 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button