October 23, 2021 - 1:11pm
Photos: Officers collection unused prescriptions for Drug Take Back Day
posted by Howard B. Owens in drug take-back day, batavia, news.
Drug Take-Back Day continues until 2 p.m. in the Alva Place parking lot in Batavia. You can turn in your unused or expired medications for safe disposal to help prevent prescription drug abuse, accidental poisoning, and protect the environment.
There are also locations at the Pembroke Town Hall and the Le Roy Police Department.
Photo: Officer Stephen Quider, K-9 Batu, and Detective Jason Ivison.