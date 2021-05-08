Photos: Officials support Motorcycle Safety Month

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and Genesee County ABATE held a safety awareness ride through Genesee County today starting at Stan's Harley Davidson.

County Legislator Gary Maha presented ABATE President Tim Johnson and VP Frank Gallo (left) with a resolution passed by the Legislature officially declaring May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Genesee County. The resolution calls on residents to be alert for motorcycle riders on roadways and to drive safely.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley also spoke briefly about the legislature in Albany that affects motorcycle safety and his support for motorcycle safety.