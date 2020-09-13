Local Matters

September 13, 2020 - 3:12pm

Photos: Old Hippies and What About Jane perform in Elba

posted by Howard B. Owens in elba, news, Elba Betterment Committee, music, arts, entertainment.

img_0088elba_-1.jpg

The Old Hippies and What About Jane teamed up Saturday for an evening of memorable music as part of a summer concert series sponsored by the Elba Betterment Committee in the Elba Village Park.

Food venders included Dubby's Wood Fired Pizza (pictured below), Los Compadres, Lori's Delectable Edibles (desserts), and Bubble Tea.

The final concert of the season will be Wednesday featuring the Corfu Pembroke Community Band in an All-American-themed evening that will include the Betterment Committee hot dogs and hamburgs and serving Mom's apple pie. And, of course, there will be ice cream. Showtime is 7 p.m.

Photos by Kelly Dudley. 

img_013elba7_-1.jpg

img_0139elba_-1.jpg

img_0093elba_-1.jpg

img_0099elba_-1.jpg

img_0110elba_-1.jpg

Upcoming

