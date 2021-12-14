Local Matters

December 14, 2021 - 4:18pm

Photos: Operation Warm hands out 144 jackets to children in the community

posted by Howard B. Owens in Operation Warm, IAFF Local 896, batavia, City Fire, news.

img_0173opwarm.jpg

For the first time since 2015, City of Batavia Firefighters Local 896 handed out warm jackets to children in the community as part of Operation Warm.

This year, the program was backed by a generous $2,000 donation from Batavia Downs, along with $300 from the union and another $600 in community donations. 

There were 144 jackets handed out yesterday at Robert Morris, including a pink one to Sophia Bell, 8, with her father, Jon Bell, looking on.

img_0163opwarm.jpg

img_0168opwarm.jpg

blue button