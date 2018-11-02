November 2, 2018 - 11:25am
Photos: Poster contest winner arrives at St. Joe's in fire truck
posted by Howard B. Owens in City Fire, news, St. Joe's, fire safety poster contest, batavia.
Capt. Greg Ireland, of the City of Batavia Fire Department, applauds first-grader Adam Laska after he arrived at St. Joseph's school this morning. Adam got to ride to school in Engine 11 because he was one of the winners of the firefighter's annual fire safety poster contest.
Adam and his family: Mike Laska, Adam, Ewan, Amy, Randy and Nilsson.
