Photos: Redotting the Dot

Paulette Patore, Leona Pastore, and Phillis Pastore-Beers, admire the front of the Pok-A-Dot after the former hand-painted dots had been replaced by new brigher vinyl dots.

Mike Hodgins, of John's Studio (pictured below), installed the new dots.

Whereas the old dots were all done in pastels. The new dots are in primary colors and should last longer. It's been at least 25 years since the dots were replaced on the legendy diner.

Leona and Phillis are co-owners of the Pok-A-Dot.

The Pok-A-Dot, serving Batavia and its fans from throughout the world for 68 years, has undergone several improvements and upgrades over the past two years.