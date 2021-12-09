Local Matters

December 9, 2021 - 4:58pm

Photos: Retiring DA Lawrence Friedman given honor escort from courthouse

posted by Howard B. Owens in Lawrence Friedman, batavia, news.

freidmanwalkout-3.jpg

Lawrence Friedman, who retired today after 40 years of service to the people of Genesee County, was provided an honor walk by members of the criminal justice community as he exited the County Courthouse officially for the last time this afternoon.

Participants included members of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Batavia PD, Le Roy PD, Probation, the courts, fellow prosecutors, and defense attornies.

freidmanwalkout-2.jpg

freidmanwalkout.jpg

