Photos: Rotary club serves free pancakes in drive-thru breakfast for Father's Day

The crowd may not have been as big for the Rotary Club's annual Father's Day Pancake Breakfast as it would have been if they had been able to conduct the breakfast in the sit-down style of the past 20 years, but club members were pleased with their well-organized effort to feed members of the community for free.

Nobody had to pay this morning for three pancakes, two sausage links, butter and syrup, milk and orange juice, though donations were gratefully accepted.