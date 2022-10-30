Photos: Rotary's Trick or Trot 5K at DeWitt

With a course that encompassed the lake at DeWitt Recreation Area and took runners through two fall-colored cemeteries, the Batavia Rotary Club hosted its second Trick or Trot 5K on Saturday evening.

There were 61 runners in this year's contest, and Zak Jantzi (top photo in white shirt) won with a time of 18:05.

The top woman runner was Joanne Kachelmeyer (second photo) with a time of 21:31.

Photos by Howard Owens.