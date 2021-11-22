Local Matters

November 22, 2021 - 5:26pm

Photos: Santa visits Oliver's Candies in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in Oliver's Candies, batavia, news.

santa_day_1.jpg

Santa Claus made his annual visit this weekend to Oliver's Candies in Batavia.  There will undoubtedly be many happy children come Christmas morning.

Photos submitted by Oliver's.

Top photo: Aurora Friesema & Lily Harder gave Santa a big hug.

santa_day_2.jpg

Avery Nelson expressed her wishes to Santa.

santa_day_3.jpg

Nate, Alana, and Kyle Mlyniec with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.

santa_day_4.jpg

First Santa visit for four-month-old Emmalynn Staub.

santa_day_5.jpg

Oliver’s employees: Heather Cole, Renee Chapell, and Elizabeth Rindell.

santa_day_6.jpg

Julie Heale with her granddaughter Rosalea Heale holding a bunny from WNY Tiny Petting Zoo.

santa_day_7.jpg

Kennedy Pedraza, age 6, holding a bunny from WNY Tiny Petting Zoo.

