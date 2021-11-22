Photos: Santa visits Oliver's Candies in Batavia

Santa Claus made his annual visit this weekend to Oliver's Candies in Batavia. There will undoubtedly be many happy children come Christmas morning.

Photos submitted by Oliver's.

Top photo: Aurora Friesema & Lily Harder gave Santa a big hug.

Avery Nelson expressed her wishes to Santa.

Nate, Alana, and Kyle Mlyniec with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.

First Santa visit for four-month-old Emmalynn Staub.

Oliver’s employees: Heather Cole, Renee Chapell, and Elizabeth Rindell.

Julie Heale with her granddaughter Rosalea Heale holding a bunny from WNY Tiny Petting Zoo.

Kennedy Pedraza, age 6, holding a bunny from WNY Tiny Petting Zoo.