September 22, 2018 - 6:59pm

Photos: Scottish Heritage Festival at First Presbyterian

posted by Howard B. Owens in first presbyterian, batavia, news.

The First Presbyterian Church in Batavia celebrated its 209th anniversary today by hosting a Scottish Heritage Festival. The festival featured food, ancient highlander games and toys, bagpipes (Carol Romanowski, top photo), and lecture on Protestant churches in Batavia by Genesee County Historian Michael Eula (second picture with Mike Stuart). 

Bottom photo: Ludia Gundel, age 7.

