August 9, 2019 - 1:11pm

Photos: Shake on the Lake performs Shakespeare at GCC

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, photos, Shake on the Lake, arts, entertainment, theater.

Shake on the Lake, a Shakespearean troupe from Perry, is wrapping up its eighth season of touring Western New York with free and low-cost performances of William Shakespeare's "As You Like It."

Typically, the performances are at outdoor venues and Thursday the company was planning to perform in Centennial Park. But yesterday's rain drove them indoors, to the Steiner Theater at Genesee Community College.

The show opened with a series of song performances to warm up the audience.

Yesterday's performance was free thanks to a donation from Tompkins Bank of Castile.

