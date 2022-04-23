Local Matters

April 23, 2022 - 4:34pm

Photos: Soil and Water provides tree and shrubs to area residents

posted by Howard B. Owens in Soil and Water Conservation District, environment, Gardening, batavia, news.

soilwaterfreetres2022-2.jpg

Heidi Young, with the Genesee County Soil and Water Conservation District, loads a pair of trees into the truck of Joe Reif, of Clarence, as part of the department's tree and shrub program for 2022.

Area residents were able to pre-order a variety of trees and shrubs for spring planting from Soil and Water and pick them up today at the Agri-Culture Center on East Main Street Road, Batavia.

This year there were 41 tree and shrub options for sale and 15 different multi-stem packages. Items ranged from evergreens, hardwoods, fruit trees, and flowering shrubs, to perennial flowers and ferns. Items that were not offered in a while have reappeared in the catalog this year, including white cedar transplants, yellow birch, pin cherry, and white flowering dogwood.

Photos by Howard Owens

soilwaterfreetres2022.jpg

