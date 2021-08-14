Photos: Stafford Country Club digs up a little history as part of centennial celebration

Members of the Stafford Country Club opened a 25-year-old time capsule as part of the club's year-long centennial celebration.

Water had gotten into the capsule but it was filled with memorabilia from 1996 when Tiger Woods ruled the golf world -- among the items in the box was a magazine with Woods on the cover. Other items included documents of events from 1996 and the history of the club along with a restaurant menu.

Top two photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

Pictured above, Jim Owen, Country Club member, Mike McCarthy Pres. Stafford Country Club, Pat Garnish, Chair of Stafford Country Club Centennial Committee, Ralph Garnish, Auctioneer, Candice Bower, Centennial Committee member, Mari -Ellen Lamont, Centennial Committee member/photographer.

Photos below by Mari-Ellen Lamont