April 25, 2019 - 7:01am

Photos: Student-Athletes at BHS sign letters of intent for college

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, batavia, news, sports.

Several student-athletes at Batavia High School signed letters of intent with area colleges and universities on Wednesday, including Sam Sallome, above, who signed with Tompkins-Cortland Community College to play baseball.

Sallome is joined by Jaime Sallome, Emma Sallome, Sam Sallome Sr., Coach Rick Saunders, and Asst. Coach James Patric.

Taiyo Iburi-Bethel signed with the University at Buffalo to play football.  Iburi-Bethel is joined by Mekhi Fortes (brother), Kinu Fortes (mother), Edwin Bethel (father), Lila Forte (sister), Darazian Williams (brother), Coach Brennen Briggs, Brenda Iburi (grandmother), Terri Ernst (grandmother), Shin Iburi (uncle), and Akari Iburi (aunt).

Joe Martinucci signed with St. John Fischer to play football. He is joined by Aimee Martinucci, Joseph Martinucci, Michelle Martinucci, and Coach Brennan Briggs.

Ryann Stefaniak signed with Nazareth to play basketball. She is joined by Anne Stefaniak, Rich Stefaniak, and Coach Marty Hein.

John Bruggman signed with Daemen to run cross-country and track. He is joined by Courtney Bruggman, Michael Bruggman, and coaches Dan Geiger, Rich Boyce, and Bill Buckenmeyer.

Elizabeth Cohen signed with Geneseo to run cross-country and track. She is joined by Coach Dan Geiger, Jeanne Cohen, Coach Bill Buckenmeyer, and Coach Rich Boyce.

Zak Jantzi signed with Roberts Wesleyan to run cross-country and track. He is joined by Coach Dan Geiger, Todd Jantzi, Coach Bill Buckenmeyer, and Coach Rich Boyce.

Ray Leach, the Blue Devils star running back who set several state records on his way to leading the Batavia to a state championship appearance, did not attend Wednesday's signing ceremony. He is expected to attend SUNY Cortland.

