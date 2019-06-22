June 22, 2019 - 9:51am
Photos: Survivor kicks off 2019 concert series at Batavia Downs
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Downs, batavia, music, arts, entertainment, news.
Survivor opened the 2019 concert season at Batavia Downs on Friday night.
Here's the lineup for the rest of the summer:
- June 28 -- Queensryche
- July 5 -- Kim Mitchell
- July 12 -- Journey Former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri
- July 19 -- Gin Blossoms
- July 26 -- Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
- Aug. 2 -- Tanya Tucker
- Aug. 9 -- Theory Of A Deadman