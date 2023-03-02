Photos: Third Annual Table Top Art Show at Eli Fish

MaryLee Pagliaroli's mixed-media piece, "Butterfly Playtime," was awarded Best of Show at Tuesday's Third Annual Table Top Art Competition at Eli Fish Brewing.

Brian Kemp and Melissa Flint conceived of the art show three years ago, in the midst of the pandemic when galleries were closed and art shows canceled. When restaurants could open, Kemp and Flint figured they could expose the work of local artists on placemats.

The show and competition -- now with Jill Pettigrew as part of the team -- was judged by Dan Butler.

As the first-place winner, Pagliaroli received $300.

Second place, and $200, went to Margaret VanArsdale for "The Flag." Third place and $100 was awarded to Morgan Gefell for the sculpture "Rings of Fire."



Images of the works by the three top finishers, along with honorable mentions, will be printed on placemats that restaurants can provide to diners.

There are 36 restaurants in the community participating this year.

There were 152 artists who submitted entries.

Kemp said the Table Top show has grown beyond the expectations of its organizers.

Margaret VanArsdale with "The Flag," which was made with plastic straws.

Brian Kemp on the right.

After the awards were announced, those in attendance took a closer look at the works.