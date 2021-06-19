Photos: Tractor pulls all day at WNY Steam Show grounds in Alexander

Tractor pulls are back with a competition going on all day today in Alexander at the WNY Steam Show grounds.

The event started at 9 a.m. with the deadweight pull. This afternoon and evening include the Class 5500, 6500, 7500, and 8500 stock and enhanced pulls, then the 9500, 10500, 12500, 14500 stock and enhanced pulls, followed by the 4x4 wheel drive truck diesel pulls and then the gas trucks.

Admission: $10 adult; children 5-12 $5; 4 and under free. Food and beverages are available for purchse.