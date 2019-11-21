Local Matters

November 21, 2019 - 11:42am

Photos: Transgender Day Remembrance observed in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, Transgender Day Remembrance.

About a dozen people turned out Wednesday night for a local observance of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The event is observed nationally every Nov. 20 but this is the first time a candlelight vigil has been held in Batavia.

Lauren Berger, who organized the event on behalf of Restore Sexual Assault Services, said the holding an event in Batavia was intended to raise awareness, remember transgender people who have been victims of violence, and support GLOW Out and the pride parade held in Batavia this past summer.

"We just wanted to bring that here so that folks come out, see what was going on, possibly get them connected with local efforts and let them know that even when we're out here and that we might be small, we're aware of what's going on," Berger said. "We support folks in our lives who we care about who might be at risk."

