February 26, 2021 - 5:19pm

Photos: Two Sheriff's Office employees retire

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sheriff's Office, news.

creegan_retirement_3.jpg

Coworkers and Sheriff's Office senior staff gave two retiring staff members respectful, socially distanced, farewells this afternoon.

Correction Officer Kelly P. Creegan retired after 19 years with the department and Catherine T. Uhly closed the books on a 20-year career with Genesee Justice.

Previously: Sheriff's Office announces retirements of two staff members

Photos submitted by the Sheriff's Office.

creegan_retirement.jpg

Sheriff William Sheron, Kelly Creegan, Undersheriff Bradley Mazur, and Jail Superintendent William Zipfel. 

uhly_last_day.jpg

Sheron, Catherine T. Uhly, and Mazur

