February 26, 2021 - 5:19pm
Photos: Two Sheriff's Office employees retire
posted by Howard B. Owens in Sheriff's Office, news.
Coworkers and Sheriff's Office senior staff gave two retiring staff members respectful, socially distanced, farewells this afternoon.
Correction Officer Kelly P. Creegan retired after 19 years with the department and Catherine T. Uhly closed the books on a 20-year career with Genesee Justice.
Photos submitted by the Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff William Sheron, Kelly Creegan, Undersheriff Bradley Mazur, and Jail Superintendent William Zipfel.
Sheron, Catherine T. Uhly, and Mazur
