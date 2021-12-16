Local Matters

December 16, 2021 - 7:38pm

Photos: Ugly Sweater Contest at T.F. Brown's to support free Christmas dinner

posted by Howard B. Owens in T.F. Brown's, batavia, Christmas, news.

uglysweater2021-2.jpg

JoAnn Hayes was among the T.F. Brown customers to show up Thursday night in an "ugly sweater" with a new toy for a free drink as part of the establishment's annual Ugly Sweater Contest.

The toys will be given out by Santa on Christmas day to children in families who show up for the restaurant's annual free Christmas dinner.

Anybody in the community is welcome to attend with a reservation for either the noon or 1 p.m. meal, which includes a visit for children with Santa and a present.

For community members wishing to attend the dinner, reservations are required. Call Barb at 345-1000. She will need to know how many people are attending and the names and ages of the children who will be there.

uglysweater2021.jpg

Chris White, Dave Cecere, and Susie Ott.

Upcoming

