December 4, 2022 - 4:44pm

Photos: Vintage Christmas at Northgate

posted by Howard B. Owens in Northgate Free Methodist Church, Christmas, batavia, news.

img_3873northgate.jpg

Northgate Free Methodist Church in Batavia held a Vintage Christmas celebration on Friday evening.

The church will host another Vintage Christmas event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday. 

It includes a nativity walk through the woods with live animals, food, tree lighting, s’mores roasting over an open fire, Santa and outdoor Christmas movies.

Photos by Allison Lang.

dsc_023northgate3.jpg

dsc_023northgate9.jpg

dsc_0030northgate.jpg

dsc_0106northgate.jpg

dsc_0153northgate.jpg

dsc_0201northgate.jpg

dsc_0214northgate-2.jpg

dsc_0325northgate-2.jpg

