December 4, 2022 - 4:44pm
Photos: Vintage Christmas at Northgate
posted by Howard B. Owens in Northgate Free Methodist Church, Christmas, batavia, news.
Northgate Free Methodist Church in Batavia held a Vintage Christmas celebration on Friday evening.
The church will host another Vintage Christmas event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday.
It includes a nativity walk through the woods with live animals, food, tree lighting, s’mores roasting over an open fire, Santa and outdoor Christmas movies.
Photos by Allison Lang.
