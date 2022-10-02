Local Matters

October 2, 2022 - 3:11pm

Photos: Walk to End Alzheimer's raises more than $80K

posted by Howard B. Owens in Walk to End Alzheimer's, batavia, news.

 

img_3152walk.jpg

More than 420 people participated in this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The walk's chairwoman Kim Arnold said when the final tally is completed, the walk will have raised more than $80,000, exceeding the goal of matching last year's total of $75,000.

The funds are used to support patients and caregivers locally as well as contribute to Alzheimer's Association research treatments and cures for Alzheimer's.

There are more than six million Alzheimer's patients in the country who are helped by more than 11 million unpaid caregivers.

img_3149walk.jpg

img_3144walk.jpg

img_3154walk.jpg

