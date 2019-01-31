Photos: Weather photos for Thursday

Here are some photos from this afternoon taken along the Route 77 corridor of the western part of Genesee County, and on Route 5 and in Alabama and Oakfield.

Above, Darien Lakes State Park.

A home on Sumner Road, Darien.

East Pembroke.

On Route 77, south of Gabby Road.

On Route 77, south of Gabby Road.

Judge Road, Alabama.

Bliss Road, Oakfield.

Lewiston Road, Oakfield.

Tonawanda Creek, behind the County Courthouse in Batavia.