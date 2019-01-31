Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 31, 2019 - 6:27pm

Photos: Weather photos for Thursday

posted by Howard B. Owens in photos, batavia, Alabama, Oakfield, pembroke, Darien, news.

weatherjan312019.jpg

Here are some photos from this afternoon taken along the Route 77 corridor of the western part of Genesee County, and on Route 5 and in Alabama and Oakfield.

Above, Darien Lakes State Park.

weatherjan312019-2.jpg

A home on Sumner Road, Darien. 

weatherjan312019-3.jpg

East Pembroke.

weatherjan312019-4.jpg

On Route 77, south of Gabby Road.

weatherjan312019-5.jpg

On Route 77, south of Gabby Road.

weatherjan312019-6.jpg

Judge Road, Alabama.

weatherjan312019-7.jpg

Bliss Road, Oakfield.

weatherjan312019-8.jpg

Lewiston Road, Oakfield.

weatherjan312019-9.jpg

Tonawanda Creek, behind the County Courthouse in Batavia.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button