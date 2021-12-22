Photos: Winter Wonderland at Memorial Park in Oakfield

For the first time this year, the Oakfield Betterment Committee installed Christmas decorations for the first time this year in Memorial Park, 17 Main St.

The "Winter Wonderland" light display is a walking tour on the paved paths of the park.

"This is OBC’s gift to the community for their support of Labor Daze and other events," said committee member Jamie Lindsley. "We hope to make this an annual project and would like to undertake even more projects to improve our community for all."