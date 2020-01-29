Pickup truck stolen in Pavilion, owner looking for help in recovering it

A family in Pavilion would like to get their 2003 Chevy Silverado back.

It was stolen at 5:20 this morning.

It's dark grey/black with a light bar, and a plow mount (the plow was not attached at the time it was stolen). The passenger side door handle is broken. There are glow lights under the truck and the front license plate is on the driver's side grill. There is a plastic toolbox across the bed of the truck.

Whoever stole the truck apparently headed north on Roanoke Road because there was sheet steel in the bed of the truck that fell out.

State Police took the stolen vehicle report. The State Police can be reached at (585) 344-6200. A friend of the owner, Jessica Wolcott, can be reached at (585) 815-3625.