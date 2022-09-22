Pink Hatters celebrate cancer survivors at Batavia Downs on Oct. 27

The Pink Hatters and Friends return to Batavia Downs on Oct. 27 to celebrate cancer survivors in our community.

Tickets are $30 and include a $10 free play in the casino.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and a program to begin at 7 p.m.

There is a basket raffle, entertainment, and a keynote speaker, plus a "best hat" award.

Tickets are available at Healthy Living, 164 Washington Ave., Batavia, or by calling (585) 344-5331.

Photo: File photo from the 2018 event