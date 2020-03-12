Planned funeral services at H.E. Turner will continue as long as authorities deem them safe

Press release:

To our Genesee County friends and family - our country continues to navigate this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. While we have all seen numerous events and schools canceled or postponed, our team of funeral professionals are committed to providing dignified and meaningful services to our communities with the same level of excellence that you have come to know.

The most important part of any remembrance event has been and always will be the people who gather, remember, and provide support. We ask that if you visit with families and guests please use caution and practice safe hygiene.

All our currently scheduled public services will proceed unless Federal, State, County, or Municipal ordinances deem it unsafe. As difficult of a decision as it may be, we will promptly advise our communities if we must suspend and delay services or restrict guests to family only.

If you are uncomfortable or unable to attend a remembrance event, please know we have the technology to record and stream the service.

We as funeral professionals are prepared to be there for you in life's most difficult situations. Just as the many funeral professionals before us that have been on battlefields, accidents, bedsides, and hospital beds, we will be there when you call, ready to serve you, and honor your loved one.

Yours in Service,

Justin, Josh, Randy, Steve, and Jim

H.E Turner & Co., Inc ~ Bohm-Calarco-Smith. ~ Burdett & Sanford Funeral Homes.