Plea offer in the works for man who took Bergen girl to Pennsylvania

Torres-Acevedo

There is a potential plea offer pending for Guillermo J. Torres-Acevedo, the 23-year-old Batavia man facing 10 criminal charges locally for allegedly having sex with an under-age girl and taking her to Pennsylvania, his attorney told Judge Charles Zambito in County Court today.

Attorney Thomas Burns asked for time to go offer the terms of the plea offer from First Assistant District Attorney Melissa Cianfrini and also confer with Torres-Acevedo's attorney representing him in Federal Court on charges stemming from some of the same incidents.

Zambito deferred the case until 11:30 a.m., Dec. 6.

Torres-Acevedo is charged locally with four counts of second-degree rape, a Class D violent felony, four counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree, also a Class D violent felony, second-degree kidnapping, a Class B violent felony, and second-degree criminal contempt.

In Federal Court, he is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for sexual activity.

Authorities allege that in September, October, and November of last year, Torres-Acevedo engaged in sex acts with a teenage girl and then took her across state lines. He was eventually located with the girl in a Walmart in Mansfield, Pa., through a geolocation ping of her mobile phone.

Neither Burns nor Cianfrini revealed in open court the terms of the potential plea agreement nor was there any mention of whether Torres-Acevedo has an opportunity for a plea agreement in Federal Court.

The defendant is currently being held in the Genesee County jail.