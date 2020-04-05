Please send us your videos of the Corona Convoy

The Corona Convoy, honoring the workers, especially truckers, who keep our economy rolling even in tough times, rumbled through Genesee County today.

We'll have photos and video later but I'd really like to supplement the video I shot with the video you shot. If we get enough submissions, we should be able to cover the convoy's entire route through the count. Send your short video clips to [email protected]. For longer clips, use wetransfer.com (enter the same email address in the form). Please try to send the video within the next couple of hours.