April 12, 2021 - 2:28pm

Poetry Month: Byron Hoot reading 'The Discomfort of Healing'

posted by Howard B. Owens in poetry, video, byron hoot.
Byron Hoot is not a Batavia resident but over the years he's become a significant part of our local literary climate, attending local literary events and the annual John Gardner Society reading of the famous author's work at the Pok-A-Dot each October.

He's reading one of his own poems, "The Discomfort of Healing."

April is National Poetry Month.

