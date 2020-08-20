Local Matters

August 20, 2020 - 6:33pm

Pok-A-Dot reopens at 9 a.m. along with new website for online orders

posted by Howard B. Owens in Pok-A-Dot, news, batavia, notify.

img_6906dot.jpg

After some sprucing up and a few upgrades, the legendary Pok-A-Dot is ready to reopen after its long coronavirus-induced hibernation.

There are new tables inside that are more socially distanced, no seating at the counter, a dining counter outside, and soon, a walk-up window for take-out orders.

But the biggest upgrade, perhaps, isn't visible inside the favorite eatery of famous authors, visiting dignitaries, and TV show producers: you can now order your beef-on-weck or eggs-and-peppers-on-toast online.

The new website is pokadotbatavia.com.

The famously cash-only diner will now also take credit cards.  There's fancy new computer equipment to handle all of these modern transactions.

The Pok-A-Dot has come a long way since friends Joe Marone and Phil Pastore decided 67 years ago to open a hot-dog stand hard against Route 63.

You can once again meet at the Dot starting at 9 a.m. tomorrow (Friday).

For all of our previous Pok-A-Dot coverage, click here.

img_7722dot.jpg

Owners Phyllis Pastore-Beers and Leona Pastore.

img_6456dot.jpg

Online ordering and curbside pickup are strongly encouraged.

img_1047dot.jpg

Tim Beers.

