October 31, 2018 - 2:27pm

Pole and wires down on Route 20, Darien, after accident

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Darien.

No injuries are reported in an accident in the area of 1506 Broadway, Darien, but a utility pole and wires are down.

Darien fire and ambulance dispatched.

