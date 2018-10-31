October 31, 2018 - 2:27pm
Pole and wires down on Route 20, Darien, after accident
No injuries are reported in an accident in the area of 1506 Broadway, Darien, but a utility pole and wires are down.
Darien fire and ambulance dispatched.
