Pole wires down in accident on Route 20, Darien

A car has struck a utility pole at Colby Road and Route 20, Darien.

There are no injuries but the pole and wires are down in the roadway.

Darien fire dispatched.

UPDATE 12:13 p.m.: Alexander fire police are going to shutdown traffic at Route 238.

UPDATE 12:22 p.m.: Truck traffic is being diverted onto Colby Road to Route 77. The pole will need to be replaced. It's supporting service to the house at that location.

UPDATE 12:37 p.m.: Roadway reopened. All Darien units back in service.