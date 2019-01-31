January 31, 2019 - 12:01pm
Pole wires down in accident on Route 20, Darien
A car has struck a utility pole at Colby Road and Route 20, Darien.
There are no injuries but the pole and wires are down in the roadway.
Darien fire dispatched.
UPDATE 12:13 p.m.: Alexander fire police are going to shutdown traffic at Route 238.
UPDATE 12:22 p.m.: Truck traffic is being diverted onto Colby Road to Route 77. The pole will need to be replaced. It's supporting service to the house at that location.
UPDATE 12:37 p.m.: Roadway reopened. All Darien units back in service.
