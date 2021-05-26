Police chief issues statement on inability of justice system to hold repeat offender in custody

While working on the recent story about Devon Wright, the Batavia man who has been arrested multiple times but because of current state law can't be held in custody while awaiting trial, we asked Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch for comment on the case. Heubusch wasn't able to comment immediately. Today he issued the following statement:

Bail reform, a measure recently passed into law by the state legislature and the Governor, is seriously flawed. In this particular case, we get a front-row seat of the unintended consequences of so-called bail reform playing out across our State. Bail reform is putting the safety of our officers and our citizens at risk. I, along with my colleagues in law enforcement, implore the State Legislature to examine the current bail reforms and restore protections for the citizens of New York against violent criminals who are brazenly flaunting the law, knowing they will be back out on the street in a matter of hours.