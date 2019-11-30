Police collect hundreds of gifts in 'Stuff the Cruiser' event in Batavia

Police officers from throughout the county -- Sheriff's Office, Batavia PD, Le Roy PD, Corfu PD, State Police, DEC, and Probation -- rolled their cruisers up in front of retail stores in Batavia Towne Center today to collect toys and clothing donations for needy families in our community.

By early afternoon, every cruiser along with the van used by the Emergency Response Team was stuffed with gifts and more than $600 in cash and gift cards had been collected. The donations were then taken to City Chruch/St. Anthony's to be sorted and distributed to all of the school districts in the county.