Police continuing to seek whereabouts of Devon Wright

Devon Wright

Devon Wright remains a fugitive, according to Chief Shawn Heubusch, Batavia.

Wright, who entered a guilty plea to multiple charges during a trial on Nov. 16, is wanted on two warrants.

The public's assistance is being sought in locating Wright.

Wright is accused of shoving two females on Nov. 27 while at a location on Central Avenue and of tampering with the property of one of the women by throwing it all over the residence.

He is also wanted for violating his terms of release following his guilty plea on counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, assault 3rd, attempted assault 1st, and criminal sexual act 4th.

The plea came during a rare two-defendant trial. A jury would eventually find Wright's co-defendant, Jacob Sponaugle guilty of attempted murder, along with other changes, in connection with a shooting outside the Days Inn in Batavia in July 2020.

Anyone with information on Wright's whereabouts is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.