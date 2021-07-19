Local Matters

July 19, 2021 - 10:21am

Police investigating theft from local store

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

mr.wl_larceny.png.jpg

Batavia PD is investigating a larceny at Mr. Wine and Liquor Store in Tops Plaza. 

The department did not release information on what was stolen.

The photo is of two people the police would like to question in connection with the incident to find out what they may know about it.

Officer Sean Wilson is handling the investigation.

The Batavia Police Department can be reached at (585) 345-6350 or phone the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

