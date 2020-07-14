Police involved in pursuit in Veterans Memorial Drive area

Police were in pursuit of a white Chevy Impala or similar vehicle with "security" on the side.

The car apparently pulled out of the Red Roof Inn with no lights. It fled toward BJ's Warehouse and around the building back on to Veterans Memorial Drive. It crashed in the area of Aspen Dental and headed back toward BJs.

It then headed back toward the Thruway and was driving on Thruway Property behind the Hersey's building where it stopped or became stuck.

There are at least three individuals in the vehicle.

UPDATE 2:54 a.m.: Police communication indicates the car was stolen out of Rochester. Mercy EMS responded to the scene for the evaluation of at least two individuals. Troopers at the scene were unable to speak to media and referred questions to the Public Information Officer during business hours. We were able to confirm that chase started when a trooper spotted the vehicle leaving the vicinity of Red Roof Inn without headlights and before the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle drove off the roadway on Park Road. That section of Park Road had a large amount of gravel on it and tire tracks were visible along the shoulder. Once the trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver fled. The spot where the car initially went off the road is also the same spot where the car exited Park Road in an apparent attempt to gain access to the Thruway. The sedan became stuck in a ditch next to the Thruway.