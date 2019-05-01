Police looking for 'one-shoe bandit' in woods off Naramore Drive

At the end of a high-speed chase of a three-wheeler down North Street, police are searching the wooded area off Naramore Drive, Batavia, for a subject who has apparently lost a shoe.

An officer told dispatchers, "it looks like we have a one-shoe bandit."

We don't know how, when, or why the chase started, but it began somewhere in the area of Richmond Avenue and Oak Street and the subject "blew through" a red light at Oak and Richmond. An officer chased the three-wheeler eastbound on Richmond onto North Street and shortly after reaching North and Manhatten the officer informed dispatchers speeds had reached 55 mph. He said he was terminating the pursuit but apparently was able to maintain eyesight on the fleeing subject and tracked him to the end of Naramore.

The subject apparently abandoned the three-wheeler in that area and fled on foot.

An officer requested a K-9 to track the subject but none are available in the area.

Police apparently have another subject in custody who described the driver of the ATV as a white male named Josh.

UPDATE 5:30 a.m.: The chase started after police responded to Union Avenue near Oak Street for two subjects riding ATVs in the street. One rider was stopped and the other fled. The ATV that made it to Naramore Drive (top photo) was impounded. Sgt. Dan Coffey told the tow-truck operator that if the owner shows up, he can't have it back yet. "He (the owner) can have it back but he needs to talk with us first," Coffey said. It was a deputy who responded to the chase from the east side of Batavia who located the ATV after the Batavia PD ended the pursuit.

The ATV stopped on Union Avenue.