Police looking for person of interest in theft of drug from pharmacy in Batavia

Batavia PD is looking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing more than $350 of Allegra from the CVS pharmacy on West Main Street.

The larceny took place today a little before noon.

The suspect was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a white-colored SUV. It left the area heading westbound.

If anyone recognizes the person pictured, please notify investigating Officer Nicole McGinnis by calling (585) 345-6350.