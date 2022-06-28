Local Matters

June 28, 2022 - 9:58pm

Police looking for person of interest in theft of drug from pharmacy in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, crime.

img_8920supsect.jpg

Batavia PD is looking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing more than $350 of Allegra from the CVS pharmacy on West Main Street.

The larceny took place today a little before noon.   

The suspect was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a white-colored SUV. It left the area heading westbound. 

If anyone recognizes the person pictured, please notify investigating Officer Nicole McGinnis by calling (585) 345-6350.

