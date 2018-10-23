Local Matters

October 23, 2018 - 4:25pm

Police looking for person who broke into Chesley's Auto Service

posted by Howard B. Owens in Chesley's Auto Service & Tire, batavia, crime, news.

An unidentified individual broke into Chesley's Auto Service & Tire two nights ago and removed items from the business, according to Batavia PD.

Investigators are asking the public's assistance in identifying the individual.

The person who broke in approached Chesley's through the parking lot of a neighboring business, smashed a window out at Chesley's and entered the building.

What items were removed is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information in reference to the case may contact Detective Thad Mart at 585-345-6372 or the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.

