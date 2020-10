Overnight Thursday, burglars broke into the Batavia Bottle and Can Retrieval Center 583 E. Main St., Batavia, and stole property from inside the building.

A white van that may be associated with the crime was caught on camera.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation may contact Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey at (585) 345-6311 or call the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.