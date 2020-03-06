Police looking to identify male suspiciously lurking around school

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is looking for the public's assistance in identifying the male seen in the photos. The male has been seen outside local schools on 03/04/2020 and 03/05/2020.

School officials from the Batavia City School District and St. Joseph School notified police of the individual. Staff from St. Joseph confronted the male, who then fled prior to police arrival. A search of the area was conducted but the individual was not located.

The Batavia Police, Batavia City School District, and St. Joseph School would like to assure the public that there has been no threat to the schools at this time.

The security measures in place in conjunction with school staff training are what have brought this individual to police attention. Additional steps have been taken to further protect students and staff and will continue until this individual is identified.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the male may contact Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey at 585-345-6311, or the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, or the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.