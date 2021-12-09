Police nab two warrant suspects on East Avenue

When members of local law enforcement attempted to execute an arrest warrant at a residence on East Avenue in the City of Batavia today, a second person wanted on a parole warrant was also located at the address and police learned there was potentially a third warrant suspect inside the residence.

The need to search the residence prompted a response from additional law enforcement personnel.

On scene were Batavia PD, the Sheriff's Office, State Police, and probation officers.

The original arrest warrant suspect was taken into custody along with the probation absconder suspect without incident, said Chris Camp, assistant chief of police, Batavia PD.

The potential third warrant suspect was not in the house.