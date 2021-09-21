Local Matters

September 21, 2021 - 1:16pm

Police release surveillance video related to suspected South Main shooting

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, crime, news, notify.

Press release:

On August 28, 2021, at approximately 1:45 a.m. officers from the City of Batavia Police Department were dispatched to a residential location on South Main Street for the report of potential gunfire.   Officers arrived on the scene and found that shots were fired at a residence and that no one was hurt.  Officers believe that the victim was the target of the crime, and this was not a random act. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey at 585-345-6311.

