Police release surveillance video related to suspected South Main shooting

Press release:

On August 28, 2021, at approximately 1:45 a.m. officers from the City of Batavia Police Department were dispatched to a residential location on South Main Street for the report of potential gunfire. Officers arrived on the scene and found that shots were fired at a residence and that no one was hurt. Officers believe that the victim was the target of the crime, and this was not a random act. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey at 585-345-6311.