Police report robbery of a person meeting a stranger to complete online sale of items

The Batavia Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Pizza Hut on Jan. 24 at approximately 7:38 p.m. The victims had gone to the lot to meet with a potential buyer of items the victims were selling online when the robbery occurred. It is believed the potential buyer is the suspect in this case.

The suspect was armed with a blunt object at the time. The victims were not injured during the incident. Further information can not be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

The Batavia Police would like to remind citizens the Batavia Police Headquarters rear vestibule, located at 10 W. Main St., is a certified SafeTrade Station. This means members of the public wishing to buy or sell online items, can conduct the sale with the other party in a safer spot than a parking lot or house.

The vestibule area is monitored by surveillance cameras/police personnel and a direct phone connection to the Genesee County Dispatch Center is available. More information about the SafeTrade Program can be found here.

Anyone with information in reference to the case may contact: Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey at 585-345-6311, or the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370, or online here.