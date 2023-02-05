Police search for suspect of smash and grab at Walmart

A man who stole Nintendo Switch game consoles from Walmart and told employees he had a gun managed to evade law enforcement before officers arrived on scene on Saturday night.

The man smashed the glass of a display case at about 10:26 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

He did not display a weapon while in the store.

The store was evacuated until officers determined the area was safe for customers and employees.

The robber fled in a vehicle. No description was provided of the man or the vehicle.

Deputies, State Police, and Batavia PD conducted a search of the area to try and locate the suspect. He was not apprehended.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to call (585) 343-5000.