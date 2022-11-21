Police seek assistance in locating missing 13-year-old

The Batavia Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jaylynn Alvord was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 17.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a tie-dye sweatshirt. She has a nose ring.

Jaylynn is slightly over 5' tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information that could assist police in locating her is asked to call (585) 345-6350 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (800) 346-3543.